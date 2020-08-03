JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,102.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 578,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

