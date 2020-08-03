JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OROCF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

