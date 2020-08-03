JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. ValuEngine cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $12.06 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

