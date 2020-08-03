JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.60 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($2.92) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.09) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.64 ($2.97).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

