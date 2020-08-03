Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is American Research & Management Co.’s 8th Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

