Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.