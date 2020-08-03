Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $38.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

