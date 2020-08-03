Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

