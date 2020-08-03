Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.94 ($15.66).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

