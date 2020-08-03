Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,900

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,310.14 ($65.35).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,450 ($67.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,988.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,310.98.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

