Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 62 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 90.11.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

