Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.17.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

