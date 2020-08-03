Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 11.25-12.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.25 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

