JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.