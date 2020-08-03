Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

