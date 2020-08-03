Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.99.

Shares of J opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.