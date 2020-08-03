Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 54.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

