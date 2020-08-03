J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JJSF. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

