ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

