iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2,852.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $158.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

