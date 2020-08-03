Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

