Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $129,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.