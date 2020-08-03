Investec Downgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.