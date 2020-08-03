Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,950 ($48.61) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) in a report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,029.09 ($61.89).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,378 ($66.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,178 ($76.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,431.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,260.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

