International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Pareto Securities cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 103.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $187,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $694,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

