International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 381.56 ($4.70).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.03) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.