International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Commerzbank decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 381.56 ($4.70).

LON IAG opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.86. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

