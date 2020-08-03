Intelligent Systems (INS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of INS opened at $30.32 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

