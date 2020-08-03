Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.