Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE W opened at $266.09 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $267.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.