Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells 3,084 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXRH opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

