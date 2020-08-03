Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $1,726,000.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.92% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 582.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $5,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

