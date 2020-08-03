Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells $761,000.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert B. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60.

SLGN stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

