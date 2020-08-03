Insider Selling: Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells $3,190,362.80 in Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $647.92 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $588.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

