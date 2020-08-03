Insider Selling: Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells $1,318,415.00 in Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSCI opened at $375.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

