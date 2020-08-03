Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $5,840,672.94 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 47,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $5,840,672.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,565.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MEDP stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

