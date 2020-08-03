Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $12,961,550.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $12,961,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,509.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Michael James Callahan sold 14,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $907,900.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Michael James Callahan sold 30,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $1,468,800.00.

DDOG opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -625.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.