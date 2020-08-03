Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $975,000.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

