Insider Buying: Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Buys $10,750.00 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.79. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.