Insider Buying: Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Acquires $14,328.20 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,328.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 917,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39.

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Brian Choi bought 6,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 108.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

