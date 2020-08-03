Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP Acquires $19,775.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $760,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $17.01 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $689.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.