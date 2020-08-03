Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Buys $35,954.60 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,245 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,954.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,954.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBAN stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 518,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 45,471 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

