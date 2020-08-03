Insider Buying: Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) Insider Purchases A$50,366.91 in Stock

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) insider Robert Kaye bought 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.57 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,366.91 ($34,497.88).

Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Robert Kaye bought 1,049 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.53 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,996.97 ($6,847.24).

On Tuesday, July 21st, Robert Kaye purchased 3,125 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.56 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of A$29,862.50 ($20,453.77).

Collins Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.50 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of A$10.80 ($7.40). The firm has a market cap of $853.37 million and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.63.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

