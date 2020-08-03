Inphi (IPHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Inphi has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.62-0.68 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.62-$0.68 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inphi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $130.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 687.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $14,353,460 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

