Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 336.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 539.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

