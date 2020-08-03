Independent Research Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Independent Research set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($78.09) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($106.52) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($93.34).

ETR:FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($91.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

