Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.