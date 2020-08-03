Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

INCY stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

