Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INCH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 845 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 659 ($8.11).

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 429.20 ($5.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($8.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 534.52.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 31,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.14), for a total value of £154,829.72 ($190,536.20). Also, insider Duncan Tait acquired 43,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £212,974.17 ($262,089.80).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

