ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $67.61 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

