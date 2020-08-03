Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 83,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

